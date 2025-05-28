New Drought Zone Forming on Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
https://civilizationcycle.com/
marjory link 🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com
A new drought zone is appearing on Earth over some of the oldest cradles of civilization known to man, from Afghanistan to North Korea through China. This is from jet streams bunching on the highest mountain ranges and dropping moisture in different areas that now are constantly flooding while other areas turn bone dry. It appears a 3500 Year Cycle Returns.