Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 13-14 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 13 - 14, 2024
▪️ Ukrainian forces attempted to launch a drone strike on the Crimean Peninsula . All air targets were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft gunners.
▪️In addition, in the south of Crimea , the enemy used unmanned boats. While repelling the attack, the Russian large landing craft Caesar Kunikov sank due to several explosions of sea drones.
▪️The Ukrainian Armed Forces also tried to attack infrastructure facilities in the rear regions of Russia. In the Voronezh region, a Ukrainian attack drone was neutralized on approach to an oil depot.
▪️The Belgorod region continues to suffer - there the Armed Forces of Ukraine staged a UAV raid on the border area. Three targets were shot down; debris from the fourth seriously injured a woman who was hospitalized.
▪️Meanwhile, on the special operation fronts, Russian troops continue to hold the initiative in several directions. To the north-west of Bakhmut, the Russian Armed Forces significantly expanded the zone of control south of the Popovsky forest, pushing the enemy away from the outskirts of Khromovo .
▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops launched several attacks using Iskander missiles. As a result of the raid, a large enemy temporary deployment point in Selidovo was hit at a distance of 40 km from the front.
▪️Another target for the attack on the same day was an armored vehicle parking lot in the village of Tsukurino . The first blow was delivered from an MLRS. During the evacuation of the equipment, artillery fired at it again.
