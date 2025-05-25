Syria: Russian airbase Hmeimim, Refugees still living on the base, afraid to go back to their homes

Many thanks to a subscriber of our friendly channels who sent a video (JH_Team) from the Russian airbase Hmeimim. Thanks to him, we can see how the refugees who have found shelter with the Russians live.

Let's be honest, the living conditions are not five-star - but this only further highlights the reluctance of the new authorities to become a government for all Syrians and ensure the safety of all civilians, as the refugees are afraid to leave Hmeimim.





found @DDGeopolitics