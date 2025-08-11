BrightLearn - Healthy Digestion the Natural Way: Preventing and Healing Heartburn, Constipation, Gas, Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel and Gallbladder Diseases, and More by D. Lindsey Berkson

Dr. Lindsey Berkson’s Healthy Digestion the Natural Way exposes the myths behind modern digestive "remedies," arguing that symptoms like heartburn, gas and irritable bowel syndrome often stem from underlying issues such as low stomach acid or poor nutrient absorption rather than excess acid or normal dysfunction. Berkson dismantles decades of misleading marketing around medications that merely mask symptoms while health deteriorates, offering instead natural, self-help strategies to correct root causes. She emphasizes the digestion-absorption-assimilation triad ("you are what you eat, digest and absorb") and links poor digestion to broader health problems, like fatigue from cellular malnutrition. By explaining digestive processes, modern stressors and holistic solutions, from dietary tweaks to emotional awareness, the book empowers readers to restore gastrointestinal health and improve overall well-being without reliance on symptom-suppressing drugs.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.