Another Myth Bites The Dust
Published 2 months ago

It's always "Guys do Better" or "It's mens fault" or if they date someone much younger than them that male is going through mid-life crisis or is scared of commitment

The truth is in dating women much younger than themselves men are exercising a choice and a preference and women are losing their ability to shame or embarrass men into staying in their age range. Not because of outrage but because it increases their chances


EXCEPT: How many men did they miss the boat on when they were younger?


