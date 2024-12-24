Latest Chinese advances in Robotics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What the heck ? This is the Unitree B2-W! Everything in this video is real, and honestly, China is accelerating to the next level in robotics. They seem to be a few years ahead of everyone else.
Do you think 2025 will be the year of robots?
Source https://x.com/ai_for_success/status/1871119305720684928
