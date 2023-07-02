Boxer Sebastian Eubank (29) died from 'massive heart attack' in Dubai (Jul'22)

Heartbroken Chris Eubank pays tribute to his boxer son, 29, a year after he died from 'massive heart attack' in Dubai - as his family reveal they hope his baby son will become a heart surgeon

The boxer, 29, moved to Dubai where he lived with wife Salma Abdelati

Sebastian Eubank died a month after Raheem was born from heart condition

Both Salma and his father Chris Eubank paid tribute a year on from his death

Legendary Chris said he was 'proud' of son who had won two professional bouts

By CHARLOTTE MCLAUGHLIN FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 17:34 EDT, 16 July 2022 | UPDATED: 19:33 EDT, 16 July 2022

Boxing legend Chris Eubank has paid tribute to his 29-year-old son a year after he died from a 'massive heart attack' whilst swimming in Dubai.

Sebastian, the third-oldest of Eubank's five children, was watching the sunset in the sea in July last year when his undiagnosed heart condition struck just a week short of his 30th birthday.

He was a boxer like his legendary father and lived with his wife Salma Abdelati, 41, and son Raheem, who was born 32 days before his father's death, in the United Arab Emirates.

Salma hopes Raheem, now one, becomes a heart surgeon in memory of his father who went by the name of the Alka Lion and fought in two professional fights, winning both.

Chris Eubank, 51, told Sunday People: 'I can't tell you how proud I am of this man. He was my son and I loved him. Every moment we spent together was my ­favourite but there were so, so many moments I missed when we weren't together.'

