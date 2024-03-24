4 - Muhammadsobir Fayzov Turned Away from the Cameras during Court Decision - The Basmanny Court Sent the 4 Killer's to a pre-Trial Detention Center during the Investigation

Muhammadsobir Fayzov turned away from the cameras during the announcement of the court decision

The court arrested all the Attackers who shot people in cold blood at Crocus.

The Basmanny court sent the four killers to a pre-trial detention center during the investigation.

They will be held in pre-trial detention until May 22. Key points:





- The suspects were brought to court on the evening of Sunday, March 24.





- The first suspect is Dalerjon Mirzoyev.

- The second suspect is Rachabulizoda Muradali.

- The third suspect is Shamsiddin Fariduni.

- The fourth suspect is Muhammadsober Fayzov.

- The hearing for all four terrorists took place in closed session.