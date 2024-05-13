Mind/Spirit/Body Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtney's Healing Journey Book Signing Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 48th and Ong in Amarillo, Texas from 10:30 -5. Books $20 each and signed by both authors.
Courtney's Healing Journey
https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7
This video was previously recorded on YouTube May 13, 2021.