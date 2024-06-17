© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could Bird Flu be the ultimate population collapse weapon?
800 views • 11 months ago
100 million egg-laying chickens have been culled for "Bird Flu" so far--is beef next? | Food collapse has been war-gamed just like COVID | Anna Paulina Luna claims the decision has been made to swap Biden out | CNN's Jake Tapper says Biden is a drain on the ticket | Illegal aliens being given voter registration forms in 49 states | New Defense Authorization Act includes draft for women | Xi claims US trying to provoke China to invade Taiwan | TPUSA Action: Trump vows to ban funding for schools pushing LGBTQA+ agenda while Bannon predicts left will imprison Trump | Supreme Court overturns bump stock ban | Mass. bill allows babies to be sold | Musk issues urgent warning
