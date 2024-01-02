Belgorod this morning - Air Defense Working

Belgorod Governor Gladkov said that 9 air targets were shot down on approach to Belgorod.
According to his preliminary data, there were no casualties.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 2 Tochka-U missiles and 7 Vilkha MLRS missiles were shot down over the Belgorod region.
Gladkov says that there is damage in the city in the private sector - windows were broken in 3 households, a gas pipe and one car were damaged.
