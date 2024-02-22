BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
XMR SC TUTORIAL FULL 💱 OMGITSFLOOD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
73 views • 02/22/2024

Source: https://odysee.com/XMR-SC-Tutorial-Full:b


Thumbnail: https://block-builders.nl/monero-xmr-technologische-upgrade-voor-meer-privacy-en-veiligheid-gelanceerd/


Another aspect of the parallel economy that we've established was the financial route - VfB will be setting up an XMR account!


Please like share and subscribe!

Support:

https://entropystream.live/app/FLOOD


Monero Superchat!:

http://flood-xmr.ryanggg.com/


Crypto:

Bitcoin - bc1qcd4keeerclf8llp4w5quatjzrytdaawt0pamrh

Etherium - 0x05dEE030ebd5f1DBC0a984Db6c619627f1908a19

LTC - ltc1qyk5v9keqaa74rj9trtfya4qpmdplp73u7usk45

Monero - 44FLpvACZrERghCEbHJrXRAGJu8vsKtSwRFwQcykSH7qEkkY6pkMatebCtKEyNwTkE1pDZoZkSB2ZZAwzXXCHqCRKn5tetm

Doge - DAXp9DBMCjZsSNjqicmQJZpEW6y5tQArWX

XRP - rsTbUp9xeN7KCyLVjkcZtMPSzW5jozopyk

BSV - 12HRQkBBjJSHa7S8yPfUV2Et5VzVMT5EG3


Find me on:

SPEAKFREERADIO.COM -

8:00

AM to

11:00

AM Eastern Time

Twitter/X -

https://twitter.com/OMGitsFlood


Gab: -

https://gab.com/OMGitsFLOOD


Telegram -

https://t.me/FLOODnSHEEEIIT


GoyimTV -

https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/3040486920/FLOOD


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/@FLOOD


DLive -

https://dlive.tv/OMGitsFlood


ALTCAST -

https://altcast.tv/@FLOOD


Telegram Channel -

https://t.me/FLOODnSHEEEIIT


NNZ -

https://gab.com/groups/72439


Entropy - entropystream.live/app/FLOOD


Audiobooks:

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/2xv0m2n0n6qea/Audiobooks


Doom Music:

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/rpho93zyoq8ra/Music


Community Music:

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/10rpxjv2ywuxf/Community_Music


Activist Support:

Schwetty Legal Fund:

https://www.givesendgo.com/IRL_Legal


HT GSG:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GAAPV


WEAVER:

https://www.givesendgo.com/G3ARS


CATFISH:

https://www.givesendgo.com/CatfishFlyers


-Hiraeth -

https://www.givesendgo.com/HiraethFund


-Scotty:

https://www.givesendgo.com/scottiebigballs


-Vivian -

https://cash.app/$Vegaswaffen


-NSCali209 -

https://entropystream.live/NSCalifornia209


-Judenhass - XMR-Monero 8373CqniQqR7XsRpyJ6w4K5VWkSdcR2C59qAaFRtgi4YKzXTmHHKh5u5SUxXG7uxU7UPgcA249TdScGHUQD5UH1D9cvhMRM

-JEHU! -

https://www.givesendgo.com/G9TKM


-CCDS -

https://www.givesendgo.com/CCDS


-OBS AGAINST HB269 -

https://www.givesendgo.com/free_expression


Friends (not all affiliates)

CRAFTS BY HUNTRESS: EMBOSSI.COM -Tell em flood sent ya!

CANDLES:

https://patriotcandleco.com

- Use "FLOOD" for 10% off!

*SHIRTS: Goyimtv.shop (coming soon)

PEPPERS: Https://Peppercave.com

BOOKS!:

https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/

Keywords
moneroparallel economytransactionsomgitsfloodxmr
