From the Maastricht Treaty to CBDCs with Arno Wellens - Catherine Austin Fitts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
By Catherine Austin Fitts
This week, Dutch writer and financial journalist Arno Wellens joins me to help situate the push for central bank digital currency (CBDC) in its historical context…
Subscriber Only Content
Click to the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/coming-tuesday-from-the-maastricht-treaty-to-cbdcs-with-arno-wellens/
Subscribe on Solari:
https://shop.solari.com
Join & share
telegram: https://t.me/solarireport
GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Bitchute: Solari Report