© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Final Quest chapter 3(d) the Terrible Door [Judgement Seat of Christ]
Romans 11:22 KJV
[22] Behold therefore the goodness and severity of God: on them which fell, severity; but toward thee, goodness, if thou continue in his goodness: otherwise thou also shalt be cut off.
#adventure #spiritual #prophecy