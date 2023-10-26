The Guardians Speak—Light Language Activation Autumn Earth Codes! By Lightstar

Connect with The Guardians and receive Autumn-Fall Activation Codes! 🍂 Thistime, let's ground and work with more Gaian Codes and put Freyik to work this

time! With the assistance of my "Earth" art creation from my "Guardians of

Gaia Elements" art series, and The Guardians Language Activation" I'll be

transmitting a lot of grounding codes to help you receive more Fall/Autumn

Light Codes. You can also purchase this image (and all my other artwork) from

my website via the links below. Galactic Love to All! .🍃🍁🌲💛 Lightstar 🖼️ GET

ATTUNEMENT ART: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🖼️ GET CUSTOM ART:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS

AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon) /

lightstarcreations LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:a54f825ac7667fd1