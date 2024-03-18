The EMF Epidemic: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - Exposes the Deadly Dangers of Wireless Technology

WI-FI (EMF) Radiation Protection Products - https://bit.ly/ESSENTIALENERGY

In this eye-opening Joe Rogan podcast conversation with RFK Jr., a stark reality is illuminated: our generation is grappling with a chronic disease epidemic of unprecedented proportions.



RFK Jr. points out that the United States has the highest chronic disease burden globally, a factor contributing significantly to the staggering death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Delving into the origins of this crisis, RFK Jr. suggests that the surge in chronic diseases can be traced back to the late 1980s, pinpointing a finite set of potential culprits. These include toxic exposures such as EMFs, glyphosate, neonicotoid pesticides, pFOAs, and even modern wireless technologies like cell phones and wifi radiation (EMF).



RFK Jr. doesn't mince words when discussing the detrimental effects of wifi radiation, citing numerous studies linking it to cancer and neurological damage. He emphasizes the urgency of minimizing exposure to wifi radiation, particularly for vulnerable populations like children.



Drawing attention to global perspectives on wireless technology, RFK Jr. highlights Russia's stringent regulations on cell phone use in schools and minimal radiation allowances—policies that stand in stark contrast to lax regulations in the United States.



RFK Jr. doesn't stop at identifying the problem; he also proposes solutions. He advocates for robust research efforts to understand the mechanisms behind chronic diseases and calls for decisive action to address this looming public health crisis.



This riveting conversation underscores the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to mitigate the adverse effects of wireless technology on our health. It's a wake-up call to prioritize public health and enact meaningful change.





Video - Episode 1999 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - The Joe Rogan Experience



Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is an attorney, founder of the Waterkeeper Alliance and Children’s Health Defense, author, and 2024 candidate for the office of the President of the United States of America.



