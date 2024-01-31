Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pascal Najadi - The World Must Know
channel image
A Warrior Calls
2260 Subscribers
163 views
Published a month ago

God Gave Us 2 Ears for a reason...

i simply listened and share with the world

i may not agree with everything Pascal speaks to as a solution

But what i do agree is 2 men are trying to save mankind

God Speed

i


Sunday, January 28th, 2024

a man Pascal of the Najadi family

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@najadi4justice

Telegram: https://t.me/PascalNajadiNEWS

Pascal Najadi (born August 20, 1967) is a retired Swiss investment banker, film maker, author, and the son of Hussain Najadi. He currently works as a peace and bitcoin activist. He is best known for producing movies like Grounding - The Last Days of Swissair (in 2006), Ask Dr. Drew (2019) and National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) (2023).


Telegram Link: https://t.me/+KtU751iaFBhhZGQx

Facebook Main Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/235836669061851/?ref=share

Facebook Pets Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/784760153290171/?ref=share

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/masterpeacebyhcs/

Gab Social: https://gab.com/MasterPeacebyHCS

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@masterpeace.by.hcs?lang=en


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
militaryvaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgesspace forcelawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingspascal najadi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket