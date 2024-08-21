Assault on Enemy Positions in the Ugledar Direction – First-Person Footage

During offensive operations, assault units from the Vostok Group, with support from drone operators, successfully dislodged the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from a strategic position.

Despite resistance from Ukrainian forces, Russian fighters managed to compel the surviving enemy soldiers to surrender.

The position is now under Russian Army control, and captured personnel have been added to the exchange pool.