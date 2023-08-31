The Gift of Righteousness

July 12th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the importance of finding our hope in only Jesus Christ. Is Jesus truly Lord of your whole life or are you trying to make Him Lord of only part of your life? Only Jesus' precious blood can cleanse us of our sins BUT we must continually choose to walk with Him.





"But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin." 1 John 1:7