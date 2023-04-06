BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Forward positions of a Russian Motorized Rifle Regiment - On the Left Bank of the Dnieper - Fortifications of the RU Fighters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
129 views • 04/06/2023

Izvestiya correspondent Natalie Grafchikova visited the forward positions of a Russian motorized rifle regiment on the left bank of the Dnieper and showed the fortifications of our fighters. Russian military on the coast are on duty around the clock. Soldiers serve in specially equipped and securely hidden combat points.

But now the beach is quiet. If Ukrainian fighters are trying to penetrate the territory controlled by our fighters, then only in small "light" groups.

“Now, recently, mostly light boats have been seen, these are 3-5 people in each. But at the time of our arrival here there were also armored boats, but time has passed, we have outlived ours, we have worked them out,” the platoon commander told our correspondent. callsign "Kyrgyz".

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
