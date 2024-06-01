Ukrainian formations for the first time used MLRS HIMARS to strike civilian infrastructure in Belgorod: over ten missiles were intercepted, and casualties and significant damage were avoided.

This happened just a few days after the US and some EU countries allowed the use of Western weapons to "shell old regions" (so far, this refers to regions bordering the Kharkiv region), apparently testing the Kremlin's response to such provocations.

And if there is no such response, this could become a signal for strikes with long-range weapons on other strategic targets located far from the front line: whether it's airfields, equipment depots, or air defense systems. And then, not only drones, but also over-the-horizon radars will be targeted.

#Belgorod #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar

Original post: IMPORTANT! The enemy began to use Western-made weapons systems to attack “old” Russian territory. These are fragments of M142 HIMARS MLRS shells. Air defense crews of the Russian Army destroyed more than 10 missiles in the sky over the Belgorod region.

The combat use of this type of weapon is not possible without Western military specialists. It is possible to rule out the “independent activities” of the Kyiv regime. Apparently this is an attack coordinated with Western curators. The air defense forces destroyed the shells, but the very fact of the attempted strike suggests that Washington decided to embark on a new round of escalation. This is NATO's direct participation in hostilities against our country.

@epoddubny