RFK Jr: It's Time for America to Stop Acting as the Police of the World

Robert Kennedy Jr: It's Time for America to Stop Acting as the Police of the World
$1.1 trillion a year that is attributable to Homeland Security and "our warmongering," disclosed Mr. Kennedy. "And I don't think we can afford to be policemen of the world anymore."
"My grandfather always said that we should make America too expensive to conquer. We should make Fortress America. We should arm America to the teeth at home so we're too expensive to conquer. And then, we should concentrate on building up our economic power and a robust middle class. That's what's going to make America strong."
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1654640504498159617?s=20
Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nA0OXZuaG0g&t=1250s