Jeff & Erica - FDA Target Critical Supplements 24Nov23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA Tries To Ban Critical Supplements And Masses Of Young People In The UK Die Of Turbo Cancers -- November 24, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 24, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com *Audio from PointOfAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fNk5JiLW4GBe/
**200 memes/snapshots (at 16.1-seconds) from:
barnhardt.biz
rense.com
henrymakow.com