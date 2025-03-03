How much was Jennifer paid to promote vaccines? Was it worth it?

Jennifer still has a monster lurking in her body. So do her kids and her entire family. All of them fell for the covid hoax. Now she's paying the price for pushing poison. How much was she paid to push it? She seemed to be flying all over the world in 2021-2024.

