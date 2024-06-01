© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pooky Park (AI-generated 1950s TV commercial for a creepy puppet theme park)
This is an AI-generated 1950s TV commercial for a family theme park called Pooky Park, where customers are chased by giant, somewhat terrifying puppets.
Script: ChatGPT
Images: Midjourney
Voice: ElevenLabs
Video: PikaLabs, Runway
Mirrored - Meme Dream Machine