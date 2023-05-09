Is the Earth Flat?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard O'Wallace presents his take on the flat earth v. globe earth. This is presented in the same seminar as Dr John Gideon Hartnett's presentation "The Flat Earth Psyop" which may be viewed on this channel or at https://biblescienceforum.com/2023/05/02/the-flat-earth-psyop/
Video links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOR6GoTv2Wg - Jeff Williams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl6DbRoX9X4 - Midnight sun in the arctic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQlr366eels - Antarctica 24 hour sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsJxGpDmJrQ - Moving stars of the northern hemisphere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huysYcz-AiQ - Moving stars of the southern hemisphere