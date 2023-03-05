Beyond a Miracle!! An OPEN Door of Communication as Prophesied in Revelation 3:8 - New Jerusalem NOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This is irrefutable proof of the TRUTH of the ONE that I serve. The Testimony Speaks for itself as does ALL the EVIDENCE" - Jonathan Kleck
Witness a miracle where the room turns into light in front of witnesses: https://www.brighteon.com/15904cbd-ece2-4330-b939-8b3bc0d0e8db
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ