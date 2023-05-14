Twitter’s New CEO Is a WEF Tool & Social Justice Warrior - Jimmy Dore Show, May 13, 2023

I'm sharing this video with full description from 'The Jimmy Dore Show, from YouTube, on May 13, 2023

Twitter is bringing in a new CEO and the selection, NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccorino, is causing quite a stir online. Critics are pointing to Yaccorino's involvement with the World Economic Forum, her encouragement of mask mandates and her promotion of social justice causes as red flags indicating that she will not support free speech policies on the social media platform that users have enjoyed since Elon Musk took over. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss whether critics are jumping the gun to declare Twitter "over" or if the choice of Yaccorino may not portend the death of free Twitter.






