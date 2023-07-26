Are Elites Complicit in the International Sex Trafficking Racket?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The smashing success of The Sound of Freedom movie has brought attention to the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world — child sex trafficking. An estimated two million children are abducted and sold into sexual bondage annually! In this interview, renowned investigative journalist William F. Jasper discusses the available information suggesting that this heinous, evil practice is to some degree perpetuated by powerful people.