U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 11 OF 13, CHEMTRAILS (B) ─ THE MAGIC CLOUDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- Aluminum and barium have special electromagnetic properties. Together they diffuse and strengthen electrical charges. Amy Worthington, T.J. Coles: Dumping tons of metallic particulate matter from aircraft has geo-engineered our planetary atmosphere into a highly charged, electrically conductive plasma useful for military projects.
Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/