(S)ELECTION SEASON 2024

Do Americans realize that our (s)election process is fatally flawed because a majority of our national leaders are committed globalists that see our Constitution and national sovereignty as a impediment to their vision of a world government based on Marxist/socialist ideals and managed by International Banksters, corporate fascists, political insiders, environmental NGOs, and globalist technocrats?

America is losing our national sovereignty to the forces of globalism through political opportunism and a loss of open, honest and fair elections.

Although the election process has been touted as sacred in the United States since our founding, there is overwhelming evidence that the entire process has been compromised for at least the past 25 – 30 years thru a combination of: computer & electronic tally fraud, organized vote harvesting, voter registration of non-citizens, identity theft to enhance illegal votes, intentional miscounts and widespread coverups.

Guest: Linda Szynkowicz was raised on her family's 70-acre farm in Higganum, CT. In the early 1980s, she founded Octagraphics, a successful stationery company with nationwide distribution, before transitioning into a career in advertising. In the mid-1990s, Linda authored the “Police on Patrol” book series, a project involving interviewing over 3000 law enforcement officers across the country and for 7 ½ years hosting both radio and cable programs. She also established her first nonprofit, “Police on Patrol Days, Inc.” which put on public safety events and gave away almost 8,000 bicycle helmets through police departments. She also spent 25+ years as a independent security auditor.





Linda served on the Middletown Board of Education from 2013 to 2017, became a Justice of the Peace in 2018, and ran for Connecticut State Representative. After witnessing significant voter fraud during her campaign, she founded the nonprofits End Voter Fraud, Inc. 501 (c) (3) nonprofit and Fight Voter Fraud, Inc., a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to restoring the integrity of U.S. elections and ensuring every legal voter's voice is heard. Linda is a devoted wife to her husband, Vinny, and mother to her daughter, Andrea.