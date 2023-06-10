Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Dr Chris Neil. 6-6-23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.
Dr Chris Neil - MBBS FRACP PhD - Specialising in cardiology.
Co-Founder and President of the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), Dr Neil was terminated from his position in October 2021 for speaking out against the jab. In his speech tonight he reveals in Australia, there's been a 37 fold increase in Myocarditis, a 29 fold in increase in strokes since the start of the Covid-19 Vaccine rollout, and you're 47 times more likely to have heart problems if you've had the jab.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
