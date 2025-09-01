BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jim Fetzer Buys Dr Katherine Horton Lies That USA Taxpayers Fund FBI Kash Patel Victor Hugo Videos
58 views • 2 weeks ago

Jim Fetzer Buys Dr Katherine Horton Lies That USA Taxpayers Fund FBI Kash Patel Victor Hugo Videos.

****BREAKING NEWS*****

This is a media release concerning alarming news that has surfaced about

John Coleman who heads a College & High School called

Apocatastasis Institute and the Litchfield County Naturists

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://apocatastasisinstitute.wordpress.com/lcn/&ved=2ahUKEwj7vsaR9YePAxX048kDHa_mIGgQFnoECAsQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0hjYxCZ7_GmSdqsNO-HREC

It has come to light that disturbing and graphic videos of

nude children have been discovered along side other

videos of conversations trying to rationalize and justify

pushing vulnerable boys and girls

into uncomfortable social interactions with adults.

I offer them up as proof along with the links:

These videos are graphic in nature and the conversations are

quite disturbing detailing pictures and video of nude children

walking around along side nude adults interacting and filming them.

These explicit videos are all documented and available

on John Coleman's Apocatastasis Institute public Rumble channel and YouTube.

Nudist Visual Comics: Upping The Game For A Moribund Community (#155)

https://rumble.com/v1vqlym-nudist-visual-comics-upping-the-game-for-a-moribund-community-155.html

NYC Nude Poetry Night

https://rumble.com/v25dxat-nyc-nude-poetry-night.html

Nudity, More Than Flesh

https://rumble.com/v2dwtus-nudity-more-than-flesh.html

What's It Like?

https://rumble.com/v2f3ozq-whats-it-like.html

Social Nudity As Medium

https://rumble.com/v2h6vfo-social-nudity-as-medium.html

Naked Solstice!: LCN's 2023 Harriman Announcement

https://rumble.com/v2t0cu6-naked-solstice-lcns-2023-harriman-announcement.html

"Educating Julie" ('84): Discussion Intro

https://rumble.com/v4kiwz9-educating-julie-84-discussion-intro.html

Apocatastasis' 10th Anniversary: To Litchfield County Naturists

https://rumble.com/v4mig53-apocatastasis-10th-anniversary-to-litchfield-county-naturists.html

Open Freehiking naked event at Harriman State Park

https://youtu.be/deXfM1fV68Q?si=BU3J7qdR7U2I0lEU

Women In Nude Recreation: A Conversation With Andee (#206)

https://rumble.com/v4phuzc-woman-in-nude-recreation-a-conversation-with-andee-206.html

Skinny Dip Day 2024 Promo

https://rumble.com/v4wnfoe-skinny-dip-day-2024-promo.html

Nudism, Education, & The High Trust Society: A Conversation With Lindsey (#210)

https://rumble.com/v51fkpc-nudism-education-and-the-high-trust-society-a-conversation-with-lindsey-210.html

Nudism In Family & School Settings

https://rumble.com/v51qy8u-nudism-in-family-and-school-settings.html

Autism & Nudism (#111)

https://rumble.com/v59nrpp-autism-and-nudism-111.html

Joyful First Visit To Naturist Camp

https://rumble.com/

