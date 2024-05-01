Viktor Orbán | Progressive liberals will stop at nothing to stay in power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hungary PM Viktor Orbán | Progressive liberals will stop at nothing to defend their positions of power. Our adversaries sit in the seats of power, at the head of institutions, and—instead of serving the common good—plot how to get rid of us. This is the situation in which we must win in 2024. And we will win! #CPACHungary2024
@PM_ViktorOrban