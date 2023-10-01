© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Josh Hawley's Reality Check on WH extreme environmentalist energy policies
WOW. REALITY check from Sen. Josh Hawley
Joe Biden’s extreme environmentalist energy policies are reliant on foreign and Communist Chinese child slave labor — They would rather that, than American jobs.
@HawleyMO
https://x.com/HawleyMO/status/1707438794205470817?s=20