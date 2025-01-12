January 12, 2025

rt.com





RT becomes the first international news network to report from a Donetsk Republic logistics hub that's been taken by Russian troops. The American Dream burns in Los Angeles killing at least 16 people and destroying more than twelve thousand buildings, while president Biden defends California's governor over the fierce public backlash. Chaos erupts in Saxony - as police push back liberal protesters who tried to disrupt an Alternative for Germany Party congress ahead of next month's elections.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





