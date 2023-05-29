Truman's Military Industrial Complex Is Critical To God's Plan Of Salvation For His People...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is a reluctant warrior, and Biden is a warmonger who is disobeying God with his "Quid Pro Quo" Ukrainian war that does not involve Muslims but does include Nazis. The military-industrial complex is a vital part of God's plan of salvation for His people. The vessels of wrath in the World will be punished by the "Military Industrial Complex".