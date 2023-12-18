🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨‼️ Meanwhile in Ukraine, the Russians are cleaning out the AFU bodies. 18+
660 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
The war is lost, it needs to stop.
Source @LordBebo
Thanks to John M for Link
Keywords
deadukrainelossesafumeat-grinder
