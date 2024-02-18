Inside the jabbed...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaxxed people can now be monitored and assessed remotely. Have emotions altered, organs manipulated or shut down. The technology is now inside the bodies after the vaccine. This is shocking. No wonder the main stream media will do anything to distract the world from the truth. The shadow world government will use Trump, Putin, Israel, plannedemics, wars, anything... Don`t let the people wake Up!