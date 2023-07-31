BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sudden heart attacks in young people being attributed to COVID vaccination is not baseless
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
43 views • 07/31/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2n1qcq27d2

07/27/2023 Sudden heart attacks in young people being attributed to COVID vaccination is not baseless. Dr. Paul Offit stated that there is a causal link between COVID vaccination and myocarditis and pericarditis. This is because the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ spike protein mimics the myosin heavy chain on cardiac myocytes and when the body generates an immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, it inadvertently generates an immune response to the heart muscle.


07/27/2023 年轻人突发心脏病被归因于接种新冠疫苗并非空穴来风。保罗·奥菲特医生：接种新冠疫苗与心肌炎和心包炎之间存在因果联系，因为新冠病毒的刺突蛋白模仿了心肌细胞上的肌球蛋白重链，而当你的身体对新冠病毒的刺突蛋白做出免疫反应时，也不可避免地对心肌产生免疫反应。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
