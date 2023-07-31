© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07/27/2023 Sudden heart attacks in young people being attributed to COVID vaccination is not baseless. Dr. Paul Offit stated that there is a causal link between COVID vaccination and myocarditis and pericarditis. This is because the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ spike protein mimics the myosin heavy chain on cardiac myocytes and when the body generates an immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, it inadvertently generates an immune response to the heart muscle.
07/27/2023 年轻人突发心脏病被归因于接种新冠疫苗并非空穴来风。保罗·奥菲特医生：接种新冠疫苗与心肌炎和心包炎之间存在因果联系，因为新冠病毒的刺突蛋白模仿了心肌细胞上的肌球蛋白重链，而当你的身体对新冠病毒的刺突蛋白做出免疫反应时，也不可避免地对心肌产生免疫反应。