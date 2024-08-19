❗️Zelensky & Head Rabbi of Ukraine, plan to completely Ban the Orthodox Church in Ukraine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Zelensky and Head Rabbi of the United Jewish Communities of Ukraine, Jacob Dov Bleich plan to completely ban the Orthodox Church in Ukraine!
🤬No words.
I haven't been able to find a translated video, if I do, I may post it again. Cynthia
Adding: ☦️The Verkhovna Rada has banned canonical Orthodoxy in Ukraine. The ban will come into effect in thirty days.