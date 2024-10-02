Kathleen Kennedy Responds To Anti-Male Sexism Lawsuit & It Backfires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Disney Star Wars has been slammed all over the internet by Star Wars fans for the last few years, but now things have gotten serious for Disney as Elon Musk has backed two lawsuits against the company. One being a civil rights complaint against Disney for discriminating against men. Now Kathleen Kennedy and Daisy Ridley have finally responded to the online backlash and lawsuits, but it seems their responses have made things even worse for Star Wars and even more fans are angry with both Disney and Lucasfilm.