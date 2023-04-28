BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How the Constitution Changes & Why I Can Become President.
62 views • 04/28/2023

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
 Streamed live on Apr 26, 2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How the Constitution Changes & Why I Can Become President. In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email discusses with Prof. Paul Clark, a Constitution Legal scholar, how the Constitution changes and the reason why Dr.SHIVA, a naturalized citizen, can become President. Link to Continue Watching Video: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-how-the-constitution-changes/

Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more about TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA w: Shiva4President.com e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube:    / @drvashiva   Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva


presidentconstitutionchangescongress5th amendmentdr shivanaturalized citizenpaul clark
