Imminent 5G Induced GENOCIDE: Vaccinated VULNERABLE To 5G KILL GRID’s Deadly Tech

Is 5G actually a greater threat than the bioweapon itself?

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is here to report his latest findings on the dangers of 5G technology.

5G microwave radiation is a far greater threat than the so-called “vaccine” because it effects everyone.

Dr. Barrie Trower is described as a “real life James Bond” and is an expert on the dangers of 5G.

Microwave radiation has been a weapon since the 1930s.

We’ve gotten used to using microwave ovens but the radiation is a weapon and can be used to cause almost any symptoms of any disease.

It can also be used for geoengineering.

The elites and globalists are using 5G technology to create a “kill switch” that can genocide entire populations.

Dead crops and livestock could be a result of 5G radiation.

In 2022, Federal Judge Frederic Block stopped Verizon from putting up cellular antennas in small Connecticut and Vermont towns clarifying that local governments can stop their construction.

State and local governments need to ban 5G towers.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network