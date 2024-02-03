☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- from the Russian 'Coon' - "Car Rides Make Me Sleepy" - Frontline #Summary for the Morning, Feb 3, 2024

☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- from the Russian 'Coon' - Car Rides Make Me Sleepy - Feb 3, 2024

🌟 Enjoy your coffee or favourite drink 🥃 and now the Coon has the Floor: 💌

📮 Good Day Friends! Today, how I went to a competition:

🎬 My older striped brother caught up with me with his camera. And I made a mini video for you about how I was driving in the car to a competition.🐾

Adding this without map images.

Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 3 February 2024; pub. 10:00⚡️

🔹In the #Kherson-#Crimea Direction, the AFU are trying to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the #Dnieper in #Krynki.

💥 Ukrainian positions in #Chernobayevka, the regional centre, #Tokarevka, #Novotyaginka, #Krynki, #Tyaginka, #Lvovo, #Berislav, #Novoberislav, #Krasny Mayak and #Novokairy are under fire.

💥 Russian, in Golaya Pristan,# Alyoshki, #Poyma, #Peschanovka, and Cossack Camps.

📌 The RF Armed Forces significantly expanded their strike zone along the right bank of the #Dnieper. (Fig. 1)

🔹In the #Zaporozhye Direction, the RF Armed Forces, supported by artillery, attacked west of #Rabotino village.

💥 The AFU came under fire in #Kamenskoye, Malaya Tokmachka, #Charovnoye and #Krasnoye.

💥 The RF Armed Forces in #Novoprokopovka and #Verbovoye. (Fig. 2)

🔹In the #Ugledar Section, another ⚠️advance of Russian troops from #Priyutnoye towards #Novodarovka. The artillery helped.

💥 It also hit Ukrainian positions in #Poltavka, #Staromayorskoye, Zolotaya Niva, #Prechistovka, #Ugledar and #Vodyanoye (not to be confused with the settlement of the same name northwest of Donetsk).

💥 The AFU conducted strikes against the RF Armed Forces in Zavetnoye Zhelaniye and #Novodonetskoye. (Fig. 3)

🔹On the #Donetsk Front, Russian forces, supported by long range weapons, attacked #Novomikhaylovka from the southeast and northeast. Similar actions at #Georgiyivka, the town of #Krasnogorovka and #Nevelskoye. There is a ⚠️slight advance in the first and last of the listed areas.

▪️ Near #Pervomayskoye, Russian troops also tried to build on their success. ⚠️Without result.

▪️ On the southeastern outskirts of #Avdeyevka, there are fierce oncoming battles. Russian troops have even slightly ⚠️expanded their zone of control to the east of the Tsarskaya Okhota fortification. And on the northeastern ones they are intensively attacking. The positions of the AFU in the city are under heavy impact of long range weapons of the RF Armed Forces.

💥 They are also under fire in #Konstantinovka (not to be confused with the settlement of the same name southwest of Bakhmut), #Yekaterinovka, #Yelizavetovka, #Pobeda, #Kurakhovo, #Orlovka, #Stepovoye, #Berdychi, #Ocheretino and #Novokalinovo.

💥 Russian in #Donetsk and the village of #Krasnogorovka. (Fig. 4)