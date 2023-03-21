BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Do this TODAY to help stop possible Trump arrest
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
52 views • 03/21/2023

Glenn Beck


March 21, 2023


They’ve got the man. And now, the far-left is just trying to find the crime that will put him behind bars — and away from their political power — forever. It’s un-American, Glenn says, but thankfully YOU can help. Now may not be the time to march in the streets, but there is another way you can peacefully protest what the far-left is currently doing to our rule of law. And it’s simple: ‘Burn up those phone lines,’ Glenn says. ‘[Call] as many GOP representatives as you can possibly dial.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66M7p5klqVU

protestpresident trumparrestfar leftgop representativesglenn beckun-americanyou can helpmake phone calls
