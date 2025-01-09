BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IT WAS SAID THAT IN 1933 A REPTILIAN 🐍 CIVILIZATION WAS DISCOVERED LIVING IN TUNNELS UNDER LA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
5 months ago

The Rubber Duck ™ - it was said that in 1933 they discovered a reptilian civilization living in a vast underground tunnel system beneath Los Angeles.


Source: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1876991711865348301


As crazy as it sounds, sometimes the Reptilians will deliberately start fires when they need to come to the surface. This may be for strategic reasons or simply to bask in the hot California sun. The Reptilians need to make their moves away from prying eyes and will often use the cover of fire, smoke and mass evacuations. Something big may be currently happening in L.A.🏠🦎🔥🐊🏠


Warren Shufelt was a geophysical mining engineer who drove a shaft 250 feet into the ground on a property overlooking Sunset Boulevard. In the 1930s, he used radio X-ray to scan the underground of L.A. and became convinced that he found catacombs and vaults forming a lost underground city. He was correct. Through further study, Mr Shufelt learned about the legend of the Lizard People who occupied one of three lost cities on the Pacific Coast. The Reptilians/Lizard People created this city after a great fiery catastrophe that occurred about 5000 years ago. I have spoken about this in previous posts & @XSpaces


Those Lizard People are still down there watching and waiting. Indeed, we are on the precipice of Earthshaking events and many “aliens” are positioning themselves for the future. If you’re anywhere near that area, leave before it’s too late.🦎⏰🐊


https://documents.latimes.com/jan-29-1934-lizard-people/


https://x.com/Reptile_Hybrid/status/18769074475895156


Late additions:


State Farm Canceled Hundreds of Pacific Palisades Homeowners' Policies Before Devastating Wildfire Strikes | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

As wildfires devastate Pacific Palisades, homeowners face a shocking betrayal: State Farm's recent policy cancellations have left many without coverage. Discover the full story behind this crisis.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/state-farm-canceled-hundreds-pacific-palisades-homeowners-policies/


https://www.cnbc.com/2023/08/09/panama-canal-shipping-pileup-due-to-drought-reaches-154-vessels.html

underground tunnelsmulti pronged attackchudlos agelesreptilian civilization
