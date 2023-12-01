⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 14th, 30th mechanised, 101st, 103rd, and 113th territorial defence brigades near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Peschanoye, Kislovka, and Kulagovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy lost up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three pickups, as well as one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled one attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade near Serebryansky forestry.

In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Torskoye, Seversk, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 65 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled six enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware near Konstantinovka, Dyleyevka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 300 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, four pickups, one Akatsiya self-propeled artilllery system, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry and 79th air assault brigades near Novomikhailovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 95 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled six attacks launched by AFU assault groups close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck the personnel and hardware of AFU 33rd, 65th mechanised brigades close to Uspenovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two pickups, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the Russian Group of Forces' actions, aviation, and artillery the AFU lost up to 105 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit the following facilities: one UAV Training and Application Centre in Zaporozhye region, one air-delivered ordnance depot in Kirovograd region, one P-18 radar station for detecting and tracking air targets near Lozovoye (Kherson region), as well as manpower and military hardware in 106 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Tyaginka (Kherson region).

One MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down near Peresadovka (Nikolayev region).

In addition, two HARM anti-radiation missiles and eight HIMARS missiles have been intercepted over the past 24 hours.

Thirty eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted near Shipilovka, Nyrkovo, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novofyodorovka (Zaporozhye region), Skadovsk and Sofiyevka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 545 airplanes and 256 helicopters, 9,348 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,735 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,187 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,214 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,831 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.