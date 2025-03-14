Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro





Título Original: PlayStation 'Blown Away' UK promo VHS

Publicado em YT, 01 de Outubro de 2017

Créditos: Tired Old Hack, Sony

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXGDOYfvYBg





Descrição Original do Autor:





10.426 visualizações 1 de out. de 2017

A high-quality upload of Blown Away, a promotional video commissioned by Sony to promote the PlayStation's software lineup for the end of 1996 and start of 1997.





NOTE: Because this promo video features licensed music, it may feature an ad (placed by the rights owner) and may not be playable on mobile devices. This is out of my control: blame Universal Music Group!





For a version of this video with audio commentary in which I give some more information and context, visit • PlayStation 'Blown Away' UK promo VHS...





For more tapes like this, subscribe to my channel and visit http://tiredoldhack.com