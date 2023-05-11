BREAKING - Imran Khan's Arrest was Illegal - Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pakistan's supreme court has said the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was illegal and ordered his release from custody, according to the country's state broadcaster.
Khan, who is also a cricket icon in Pakistan, was arrested as he faced corruption charges.
At least five people died and hundreds were detained as Mr Khan's supporters were involved in violent protests over the former leader's arrest on Wednesday.